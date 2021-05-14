Person fatally shot in Jersey City apartment complex parking lot

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Man fatally shot in Jersey City parking lot

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person was fatally shot in the parking lot of a Jersey City apartment complex.

The victim was shot at the complex on Bright Street at around 1:50 a.m. Friday.

The victim was pronounced dead at Jersey City Medical Center. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

So far, there are no suspects and no arrests were immediately made.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating.

ALSO READ | NYPD officer shot and wounded in Bedford-Stuyvesant
EMBED More News Videos

The 28-year-old officer was struck in the rear of his bulletproof vest, as well as in his leg and buttocks, near Macon Street and Howard Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.



----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jersey cityhudson countydeadly shootingfatal shootingjersey cityshooting
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 slashed on NYC subway train within 12 minutes
Mask-wearing update in NY, NJ and CT: What to know
15-year-old called Asian slurs, attacked by group of teens in Queens park
NYC mayoral race heats up with 1st primary debate
AccuWeather: Nice & warm
First Responder Friday honors NJ State Trooper Jason Frazier
Celebration held for 4-year-old girl injured in Times Square shooting
Show More
Fully vaccinated Americans can return to life without masks: CDC
New CDC mask guidelines, explained
No injuries during ferry accident near Brooklyn Bridge Park
Yankees' Torres tests positive for COVID; SS had virus last offseason
The Countdown: CDC mask guidance, Middle East crisis, pipeline cyberattack
More TOP STORIES News