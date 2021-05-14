Person fatally shot in Jersey City apartment complex parking lot

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10625192" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The 28-year-old officer was struck in the rear of his bulletproof vest, as well as in his leg and buttocks, near Macon Street and Howard Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person was fatally shot in the parking lot of a Jersey City apartment complex.The victim was shot at the complex on Bright Street at around 1:50 a.m. Friday.The victim was pronounced dead at Jersey City Medical Center. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.So far, there are no suspects and no arrests were immediately made.The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating.----------