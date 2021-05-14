Person fatally shot in Jersey City apartment complex parking lot

The victim was shot at the complex on Bright Street at around 1:50 a.m. Friday.
The victim was pronounced dead at Jersey City Medical Center. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
So far, there are no suspects and no arrests were immediately made.
The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating.
