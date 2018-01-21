PETS & ANIMALS

2 cows escape high school, end up in Milwaukee backyard

Violet and Daisy escaped from a Milwaukee high school Friday.

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin --
Two cows ran away from school and wound up in the backyard of a Wisconsin home on Friday.

The two bovines, Violet and Daisy, live at Vincent High School in Milwaukee, where they're part of the agriculture program.

But they must have been bored Friday, because the cows escaped from their barn.

When Shanah Bohanon came home, she found police in her driveway.

"Seen the police officers in the driveway and asked what was going on," she said. "All of a sudden, they said the cows were in my yard."

The cows on the moo-ve traveled about two miles, with onlookers snapping pictures of the pair.

The cows were returned to the school and were not hurt.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscowcow on the loosehigh schoolagriculture
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Bruno the fat cat finds fur-ever home
Multiple people may have sexually molested pony in barn
2 children bitten by rats inside their apartment in the Bronx
Kitten rescued from car in NY after likely traveling from PA
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Staten Island loses to Honolulu 10-0 in the Little League World Series
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Show More
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More News