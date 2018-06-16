WILD ANIMALS

23-foot python swallows woman whole as she tends to her garden

EMBED </>More Videos

A village official said a 23-foot python swallowed a woman whole as she tended to her garden. Villagers cut the snake open and found Wa Tiba's body within. (Shutterstock)

JAKARTA, Indonesia --
A 23-foot python swallowed an Indonesian woman whole while she tended to her vegetable garden, according to a village official.

The village chief, known as Faris, told the Associated Press that 54-year-old Wa Tiba went missing on Thursday evening. Her family and neighbors launched a search after finding her sandals and a flashlight in her garden the next morning.

The search party encountered a bloated snake not far from her garden. They killed the animal and returned to the village, where they cut the snake open.

"When they cut open the snake's belly, they found Tiba's body still intact with all her clothes," Faris said. "She was swallowed first from her head."

Videos shared on the internet showed villagers slicing open the python's carcass to reveal the woman's body.

Reticulated pythons, which are widespread in Indonesia and other parts of Southeast Asia, grab onto their prey with dozens of sharp curved teeth and then squeeze it to death before swallowing it whole.

Reports of humans being killed by pythons are extremely rare. In the wild, they are known to eat monkeys, pigs and other mammals.

It was the second python attack on a human in Indonesia since March 2017, when a 25-year-old man was swallowed whole by a python in West Sulawesi province.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalswild animalsu.s. & worldsnake
WILD ANIMALS
Woman killed by alligator while walking dog near golf course
Man wades into river full of bears for selfie
First responders rescue young deer from massive Carr Fire zone
Polar bear killed after attacking cruise line employee
Video: Great white shark feasts on dead whale
More wild animals
PETS & ANIMALS
Bruno the fat cat finds fur-ever home
Multiple people may have sexually molested pony in barn
2 children bitten by rats inside their apartment in the Bronx
Kitten rescued from car in NY after likely traveling from PA
Woman recounts attack by bear in kitchen of her home
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News