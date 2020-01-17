Pets & Animals

3 little piggies rescued after escaping trailer on Long Island highway

SAYVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island came to the rescue of three pigs that somehow escaped from a trailer on the highway on their way to an animal sanctuary.

The pigs were rescued Friday on Sunrise Highway, near Broadway Avenue and Sayville, just after 11 a.m.

An officer noticed what looked like a pig on the side of the road, and then noticed a Hummer with an attached trailer that was open with one pig inside.

The driver of the Hummer was pulled over and told officers she was transporting four pigs to an animal rescue and was unaware that three of the pigs had escaped.

Several officers, employees of the Sayville Animal Hospital and employees of the Town of Islip all responded and helped find all three pigs located in separate locations on the highway between Bohemia and Sayville.

The pigs did not appear to be injured and were taken to be evaluated at the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center in East Quogue -- their original destination.

