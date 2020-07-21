MIDDLETOWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Monmouth County SPCA rescued 61 dogs and puppies from a hoarding situation.
A woman's son alerted the authorities and told the SPCA that his mother was hoarding again at her home in Middletown.
He said the dogs were in terrible condition and he feared for their safety.
Monmouth SPCA responded along with the local police and county humane officials.
They approached the home and heard several dogs barking and say there was a horrible smell coming from the home.
Fortunately, the owner cooperated and let them inside.
There were 61 dogs of all ages, some pregnant, some had just given birth, and there were several puppies.
The SPCA removed the dogs from the home.
The dogs hadn't received any veterinary care, they were filthy with matted fur which was causing them pain.
The floor of the home was covered in feces and urine.
Took all the dogs to the Monmouth SPCA shelter where they are receiving medical care.
Area dog groomers also responded to the SPCA to help clean and groom the dogs.
Several years ago, the same woman was charged in a similar case where they removed more than 80 dogs from her home. At that time, she was only charged civilly.
Authorities say they are moving to file criminal charges against the woman, including animal cruelty.
The dogs are expected to be put up for adoption once they are healthy. For more information or to make a donation to their care you can visit: monmouthcountyspca.org
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
61 dogs and puppies rescued from hoarding situation in Middletown
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News