reopen nyc

Reopen News: After COVID shutdown, business booming for dog groomers

By
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Just as humans had to wait months to visit their barbers during the COVID pandemic, dogs had to forego groomings -- and now business for groomers is booming.

After a tough few months at Unleashed Spa on Manhattan's Lower East Side, they are happy to be busy again.

The team did not take appointments for two and a half months before reopening in mid-May.

But they have their hands full as pet owners took matters into their own hands at home.

"Their nails were overgrown, hair was matted and overgrown, ears needed cleaning, they were rough," said Kim Perin with Unleashed Spa.

While some may see this as a luxury, experts point out grooming is key to the overall health of dogs and cats.

Things like matted fur can lead to even bigger problems.

"Underneath if it gets any moisture at all, it's very easy to get a skin infection started and that can get really, really nasty fast in warm weather of it they are outside, we actually see pets come in with maggots underneath that are already eating away through the skin," said John Howe, president of the American Veterinary Medical Association.

Howe says owners need to also stay on top of their pet's nails and teeth.

As for Perin and her team, because of social distancing, only half the staff is working.

Still, they are happy to be back.

"Some groomers decided not to come back at all right now, they're still out on unemployment so some shops are still closed," Perin said.

WATCH THE SERIES: EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC (Episode 6 below)
EMBED More News Videos

Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:


COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City

New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

7 On Your Side Investigates: Up to 4,000 coronavirus cases prevented by NYC contact tracers
EMBED More News Videos

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.



REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed

Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnew yorknew york citymedicalreopen nyccoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomodogsanimal news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NYC
COVID News: NYC Triathlon goes virtual amid pandemic
Visitors thrilled with reopening of Governors Island to public
COVID Updates: NYC eyes Phase 4 reopening while Walmart masks up
NJ Transit returns to full weekday schedule
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden, Obama, Musk among targets of apparent Twitter Bitcoin scam
NYPD top cop among injured in NYC protests; dozens arrested
Reputed MS-13 gang leader could face death penalty in murders of Brentwood teens
33-year-old targeted, executed in luxury NYC condo: Police
Gruesome find on McDonald's rooftop: A body in a bag
Emotional farewell to NYC teen gunned down last month
This insect is giving NJ homeowners big headaches
Show More
Visitors thrilled with reopening of Governors Island to public
COVID News: LI officials plead for COVID-19 relief funds
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital
COVID Updates: NYC eyes Phase 4 reopening while Walmart masks up
Federal Cares Act grant a welcome relief for NJ small businesses
More TOP STORIES News