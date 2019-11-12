Pets & Animals

Airport therapy cat helping calm nervous travelers in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Flying can be especially stressful during the holidays, but a four-legged fur-ball is helping put travelers at ease.

Stitches is the new therapy cat at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport. She's an 11-year-old tabico, a mixture of tabby and calico.

Stitches rides around in a stroller that has a sign that says, "Pet Me".

She's the first comfort cat at the airport. She will join about 100 therapy-dogs that go around helping soothe the nerves of frazzled travelers.

When she's not working, Stitches enjoys relaxing at home and loves to watch Law and Order: SVU. "She loves Ice-T's voice," Stitches' owner told The Twin Cities Pioneer Press.
