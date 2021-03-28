Beaver gets loose in Toronto subway station

The animal was blocking the entrance at the Royal York station -- instead of blocking a flow of water.
Staff members said they had to close the doors so the beaver didn't make its way onto the tracks.
Officials say they are not sure how the animal made it onto the mezzanine.
Fortunately animal control managed to capture the beaver. They say it appeared stressed and afraid but was safely removed.
Animal services says the beaver appeared healthy as it returned to the water.
Thanks for all the messages about the beaver rescued at a TTC station this morning! "Nickel" the Beaver was clearly afraid and stressed to find himself amongst so many people, but was healthy, with clear eyes and a slapping tail – all signs of a healthy beaver. #TTCbeaver https://t.co/rFv9C2CxXJ— TO Animal Services (@TOAnimalService) March 25, 2021
ALSO READ | Quick-thinking dog runs into street, flags down car to save owner's life: VIDEO
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip