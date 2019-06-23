Pets & Animals

'Bee Blitz' event held on Governor's Island

By Eyewitness News
GOVERNOR'S ISLAND, Manhattan (WABC) -- Governor's Island was buzzing on Saturday, thanks to the first-annual 'Bee Blitz' event, hosted by the Honeybee Conservancy.

Visitors of all ages were invited to tour the island's new bee sanctuary, and learn about the importance of bees to our ecosystem.

The organizers hope getting up close and personal with the bees will encourage people to do more to protect them.

One in three bites of food we eat depends entirely on bees, but nearly one in four North American bee species are at an increasing risk of extinction.

