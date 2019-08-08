Pets & Animals

Bronx Zoo says venomous snake is missing from exhibit

(Shutterstock - Mangrove snake)

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A venomous snake has slithered out of sight at the Bronx Zoo.

The zoo said it was notifying guests entering JungleWorld Wednesday that the 3 and a half- foot-long reptile was missing from its exhibit.

Zoo workers realized while closing up Tuesday that the Mangrove snake, like the one pictured above, was missing.

They believe the snake slipped through some mesh that covers a vent and remains inside the JungleWorld exhibit.

The zoo said it is confident there is no threat to visitors. "Mangrove snakes, though mildly venomous, are not known to be dangerous to people. They are shy, timid, secretive in nature and active at night," the zoo said in a statement.

But signs have been posted at the entrance of the building out of an abundance of caution.

