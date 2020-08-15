Bull shark sightings reported in New Jersey river

RUMSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Residents should be on the lookout after two separate bull shark sightings were reported in a New Jersey river.
NJ Fish and Wildlife are looking into the claims of the sightings in the Navesink River in Rumson.
Authorities sent a note to residents to be cautious in the area around Navesink Avenue, even though no shark sightings have been confirmed.
Still, one resident who has experience with bull sharks says it's better to be safe than sorry.
There have been some shark sightings in Rumson in the past.
On Long Island, several shark sightings have prompted beach closures this past month.
