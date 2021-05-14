Pets & Animals

Connecticut aquarium seeks volunteer divers to swim with sharks

By Rob Polansky
EMBED <>More Videos

CT aquarium seeks volunteer divers to swim with sharks

CONNECTICUT -- A Connecticut aquarium is looking for volunteer divers to swim with sharks.

The Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk wants experienced scuba divers who will willingly and regularly volunteer to plunge in among its 7 to 9 foot sharks.

Members of the aquarium's "Volunteer Dive Team" help make public educational presentations from inside a 110,000 gallon tank, which is home to six sand tiger sharks and one lemon shark.

"We have a good core group of divers from all walks of life - retirees, doctors, school employees, firefighters and others who are passionate about diving and just as passionate about the marine world," said Brendan DeGrim, the Aquarium's dive safety officer. "We believe there are more folks like that out there."

TRENDING: Texas man who corralled tiger roaming loose in Houston neighborhood arrested after high-speed chase
EMBED More News Videos

The suspect is now in custody, but the question remains - where is the tiger?



Aquarium officials said the team is being expanded for one of their most popular presentations: Speaking to guests from within the "Ocean Beyond the Sound" exhibit several times each week. As the sharks swim by with seemingly no interest, one diver equipped with a communications mask explains to guests why the divers feel safe and also shares facts that burst the common myths about sharks.

Those presentations were suspended, temporarily, since the Aquarium reopened from its COVID closure in June.

It is trying to get ready for when those programs can resume.

Volunteers must meet the following eligibility requirements: Advanced open water certification, or equivalent experience. Logged at least 25 hours in open water dives. Divers Alert Network insurance. Current first aid and CPR certification. Signed physician's clearance to dive. Ability to pass a swim and scuba assessment off site at Velo-CT in Norwalk. The volunteers would be asked to commit to at least 12 four-hour shifts per year.

"We do require a commitment from volunteers," DeGrim said. "We're not looking for people who just want to do it once to say they did it."

More information can be found on the The Maritime Aquarium's website.
ALSO READ | Rescue dog wins hearts with gorgeous smile
EMBED More News Videos

Meet Shortcake, a 6-year-old pit bull adopted from Fresno Bully Rescue and now living in southern California.



----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsconnecticutswimmingsharksanimals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Celebration held for 4-year-old girl injured in Times Square shooting
Fully vaccinated Americans can return to life without masks: CDC
New CDC mask guidelines, explained
Yankees' Torres tests positive for COVID; SS had virus last offseason
The Countdown: CDC mask guidance, Middle East crisis, pipeline cyberattack
A rare look at the intense NYPD ESU training
NYPD officer shot in Brooklyn leaves hospital
Show More
CT teen speaks out after being target of racist Snapchat post
AccuWeather: Nice & warm
NY CVS employee found with fraudulent vaccination cards
Mother pushing police to crack Brooklyn cold case of teen son's murder
Kean University kicks off 10 in-person graduation ceremonies
More TOP STORIES News