animal rescue

Dog found with head stuck in wheel rim rescued

Staff members were able to free Rimsy from the rim. Officials say Rimsy will soon be up for adoption if her owners don't reclaim her. (Fresno Humane Animal Services)

FRESNO, Calif. -- An officer on patrol found a dog stuck in a tough situation on Tuesday, and was quick to help!

The Fresno Humane Animal Services shared photos of the lab-mix pup, now named Rimsy, with her head stuck in a wheel rim to their Facebook.

The staff says Officer Hartman found Rimsy and carefully loaded her into the patrol car to bring her to the center where team members were able to free Rimsy from the rim.

Officials say Rimsy will soon be up for adoption if her owners don't reclaim her.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogsanimal rescuepetsanimals
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL RESCUE
NJ man who left caged pit bull to drown convicted
'Best Person I've Ever Rescued': Coast Guard rescues dog swimming off Fla. coast
Puppies rescued from mountain after living in sheep carcass
Officers rescue stray cat on scaffolding between levels of GWB
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
13-year-old arrested in murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors
Jersey City shooting: New photos of shooting suspect's van
Victim who survived NJ shooting speaks out: 'They came to kill'
Fatal crash slows traffic on Southern State Parkway
AccuWeather: Warmth returns along with rain
House committee to take historic vote on Trump impeachment
Search for serial groper in Upper Manhattan
Show More
Robbery of young woman caught on camera in Brooklyn
City's new DOT campaign asks male drivers 'Was it worth it?'
'This is homegrown hate,' says Jersey City Mayor on Tuesday's killings
Ex-NBA Commissioner David Stern has emergency brain surgery
3 costumed characters taken into custody near Rockefeller Center
More TOP STORIES News