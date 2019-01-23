PETS & ANIMALS

Dog gets adopted after spending 525 days in Ohio shelter

EMBED </>More Videos

A dog in Ohio finally has a "furever" home after spending 525 days at a shelter.

Cassie first came to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton on Aug. 9, 2017.

She had been adopted a few times but was always returned.

"She is an extremely sweet and loving girl and has been a rockstar in our START training program," the shelter said in a Facebook post.

The post continued: "Every day for 525 days she has patiently waited for that perfect person to walk through the doors and pick her and today was her day!"


----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspetpet adoptiondoganimalu.s. & worldOhio
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
'Miracle puppy' survives euthanasia, finds forever home
Firefighters rescue golden retriever that fell through ice
Orphaned bear cubs moved to winter dens in Colorado
Boo the Pomeranian dies of broken heart, owners say
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Teen who dragged NYPD officer with car gets 16 months to 4 years
Nurse arrested in sexual assault of incapacitated woman
Trial begins in NJ classmate murder, alleged accomplice takes stand
White supremacist pleads guilty to killing black man with sword
Alec Baldwin pleads guilty to harassment in parking spot fight
LIVE: Jay-Z, Meek Mill start criminal justice system reform organization
Mother's boyfriend arrested after 7-year-old boy found dead in NJ
AccuWeather: Flash flood watch for most; wintry weather N&W
Show More
Deaths of sisters found duct taped along Hudson ruled suicide
Bronx bodega becomes 'Safe Haven Zone' after Junior's murder
Native American elder willing to sit down with teen after confrontation
Chelsea water main break: L train service being restored
Man, 3 teens charged in plot to attack NY Muslim community
More News