Pets & Animals

Dognapper feeds dog, steals him when owners walk into Bronx store

WEST FARMS, Bronx (WABC) -- A dog thief used food and affection to steal a dog outside a Family Dollar store in the Bronx.

Rocky's owners said Tuesday they tied the 3-year-old pit bull mix outside the store on East Tremont Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The couple went into the store to buy diapers for their daughter, and when they came out, Rocky was gone.

It is believed the dog thief knelt down in front of Rocky, fed him something, and then untied his leash and walked away with him.

Update: Officials said Thursday that Rocky had been found.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswest farmsbronxnew york citynypddogdogs stolen
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
Trump's criticism of Baltimore, black lawmaker not racist, aide says
AccuWeather: Becoming hotter, more humid
Man dies at hospital following altercation at bar in New Jersey
Show More
NYPD officer dies by suicide, fifth since June
Dozens displaced after fire spreads to 2 homes in NJ
Tyson keeps planetarium post after sexual misconduct probe
Walmart, HEB taco seasoning recalled due to possible salmonella
Funeral Monday for mom and her 2 children killed in Queens fire
More TOP STORIES News