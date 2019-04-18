Dognapper feeds dog, steals him when owners walk into Bronx store

WEST FARMS, Bronx (WABC) -- A dog thief used food and affection to steal a dog outside a Family Dollar store in the Bronx.Rocky's owners said Tuesday they tied the 3-year-old pit bull mix outside the store on East Tremont Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Friday.The couple went into the store to buy diapers for their daughter, and when they came out, Rocky was gone.It is believed the dog thief knelt down in front of Rocky, fed him something, and then untied his leash and walked away with him.Update: Officials said Thursday that Rocky had been found.----------