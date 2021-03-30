Pets & Animals

Dogs, cats looking for forever homes in New Jersey after deadly tornadoes in Alabama

MORRISTOWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Dozens of adoptable dogs and cats were evacuated to New Jersey after deadly tornadoes hit parts of Alabama last week.

More than 50 animals were flown from Birmingham to Morristown Airport on Tuesday.

St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center will help them find new loving homes.

The pets were available for adoption at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society prior to the storms last week.



The shelter needed to free up room for stray animals and pets in need of emergency care or boarding.

Wings of Rescue transported them to New Jersey. Some of the animals will be available for adoption at St. Hurbert's soon while others will go on to other shelters in New Jersey and Delaware.

Click here to learn more or adopt an animal.

A dog in Ottawa, Canada flagged down help for her owner in a heroic incident that was all caught on video by a neighbor's security camera.



