Dying dog at New Jersey shelter searching for loving home to live out her days

RAMAPO, New Jersey (WABC) -- A dying dog at a New Jersey shelter is searching for a loving home to peacefully live out the rest of her days.Autumn is a senior Rottweiler who lived her entire life outdoors until she was surrendered to a kill shelter when she started to limp.Shelters shied away from helping her because she wasn't socialized and her condition began to deteriorate as she paced painfully in her kennel each day.However, Autumn always wagged her tail every time a visitor walked by.Earlier this week, Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge staff visited the shelter and couldn't leave her behind.The rescue took her to an animal clinic to have her leg evaluated and employees were sad to learn she has bone cancer in her knee which has already spread to her chest. She has been given only weeks to live.Despite everything she has been through, the rescue group says she is a sweet and happy girl that only knows how to live.Autumn was put on pain medication and is now searching for a loving hospice home or even a foster who can bring her home for sleepovers.Until then, she will be loved on and comforted in the front office at the shelter.Contact the shelter at adoptlove@rbari.org or 201-337-5180 if you can help. If you can't foster, consider making a donation toward her medical care and needs at www.rbari.org or in person at 2 Shelter Lane in Oakland -- where Autumn will greet you.----------