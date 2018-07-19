PETS & ANIMALS

Expert: Increased shark sightings in NY indicate healthier waters

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Amy Freeze has more on the reasons we are seeing more sharks in our area.

Shark sightings in our area are not unusual - but the recent attacks are.

Officials say there are 40 different species of sharks in the New York seascape and there has been an increase in action.


One expert offered the explanation that the populations are growing because of healthier waters. The shark sightings indicate healthier fish populations based on improved water quality.

Meteorologist Amy Freeze has the details in the video player above.


----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Related Topics:
pets-animalsshark attacksharkssharks fire island long island new york seascape species shark sightings shark spottings in nyc shark attackNew YorkSuffolk CountyNassau County
PETS & ANIMALS
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Bruno the fat cat finds fur-ever home
Multiple people may have sexually molested pony in barn
2 children bitten by rats inside their apartment in the Bronx
Kitten rescued from car in NY after likely traveling from PA
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Staten Island loses to Honolulu 10-0 in the Little League World Series
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Show More
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More News