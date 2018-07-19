Shark sightings in our area are not unusual - but the recent attacks are.
Officials say there are 40 different species of sharks in the New York seascape and there has been an increase in action.
One expert offered the explanation that the populations are growing because of healthier waters. The shark sightings indicate healthier fish populations based on improved water quality.
Meteorologist Amy Freeze has the details in the video player above.
