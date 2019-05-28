Good Samaritan on motorcycle rescues injured bald eagle

DOWNINGTOWN, Pennsylvania -- Dandon Miller is an American hero of sorts after running to save a bald eagle injured on a busy Pennsylvania highway on the Saturday of Memorial Day Weekend.Miller of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, was riding his motorcycle on Route 30 in Downingtown, Chester County when he noticed traffic stopped in front of him.He pulled over and realized vehicles on the roadway halted because of the injured eagle.Word spread on Facebook and people ran out to help, but Miller already got to the eagle throwing his flannel shirt over the bird's wings and talons.Luckily, the bird was calm as Miller waited 45 minutes for Pennsylvania State Troopers and the Tri-State Bird Rescue."The bird has injuries to its feet and one wing. She also has a mild eye injury. No broken bones," the Tri-State Bird Rescue told our sister station WPVI-TV. "She is being treated with antibiotics and pain medications. She is also receiving subcutaneous fluids. She is eating on her own. We are cautiously optimistic about her prognosis for release, but it will depend on how the wing injury heals."Experts estimate the eagle is a five-year-old female. Femailes are generally larger and can have a wingspan of 6 feet to 7 1/2 feet.Miller is staying humble about the rescue."I'm sure somebody else would have snagged (him) up also, but yeah, I was happy I was there to get (him) off the road as fast as possible," Miller said.----------