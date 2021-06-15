Pets & Animals

Great white shark caught off New Jersey coast by sport fishermen

EMBED <>More Videos

Great White shark caught off NJ coast

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, New Jersey (WABC) -- A party of sport fishermen caught a great white shark off the coast of New Jersey last weekend.

They made the big catch about a mile off the Seaside Heights Pier.

The boat captain said they were fishing for thresher sharks when the great white was hooked by accident.

They were in about 50 feet of water at the time.

The shark was a juvenile and measured about 7 feet long.

The shark charged the boat, but the fishermen say they managed to get to the side of the boat and release it.

ALSO READ | How 18-year-old flipped script on dad who dumped 80,000 pennies as 'last child support payment'
EMBED More News Videos

A Virginia dad dumped 80,000 pennies outside his 18-year-old daughter's home and told her mom it was his final child support payment. Now the world is reacting with kindness.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsseaside heightsocean countysharksfishing
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NY lifts COVID restrictions across commercial, social settings
Actress Lisa Banes dies after being hit by scooter
Family cat killed by stray bullet through window in Connecticut
Puppy store owner charged after Eyewitness News investigation
US COVID death toll hits 600K, equal to yearly cancer toll
Hundreds of New Yorkers given expired COVID shots
NJ Sea Life Aquarium opens at American Dream Mall
Show More
Search for gunman who shot off-duty FDNY EMT's car with kids inside
Divers pull person from Flushing Creek after 911 call
Adams leads in NYC mayoral poll; Early voting underway
COVID Updates: Delta variant accounts for nearly 10% of US cases
NY Lottery pauses prize payments after computer systems malfunction
More TOP STORIES News