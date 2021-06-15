Great white shark caught off New Jersey coast by sport fishermen

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10780561" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Virginia dad dumped 80,000 pennies outside his 18-year-old daughter's home and told her mom it was his final child support payment. Now the world is reacting with kindness.

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, New Jersey (WABC) -- A party of sport fishermen caught a great white shark off the coast of New Jersey last weekend.They made the big catch about a mile off the Seaside Heights Pier.The boat captain said they were fishing for thresher sharks when the great white was hooked by accident.They were in about 50 feet of water at the time.The shark was a juvenile and measured about 7 feet long.The shark charged the boat, but the fishermen say they managed to get to the side of the boat and release it.----------