Great white shark caught off New Jersey coast by sport fishermen

They made the big catch about a mile off the Seaside Heights Pier.
The boat captain said they were fishing for thresher sharks when the great white was hooked by accident.
They were in about 50 feet of water at the time.
The shark was a juvenile and measured about 7 feet long.
The shark charged the boat, but the fishermen say they managed to get to the side of the boat and release it.
ALSO READ | How 18-year-old flipped script on dad who dumped 80,000 pennies as 'last child support payment'
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip