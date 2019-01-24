PETS & ANIMALS

Hawk lands in middle of Brooklyn intersection, snarls traffic

(@NYPDNews)

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A wayward hawk snarled traffic at an intersection in Brooklyn Wednesday night.

The bird landed at the intersection of Lorimer Street and Lee Avenue in Williamsburg around 6 p.m.

Cars narrowly missed the hawk as about 100 spectators gathered to catch a glimpse until police arrived.

It tried to fly away but apparently could not.

Officers were eventually able to wrangled the animal into a cage.

Eyewitnesses say the bird was having trouble flying and likely needed medical care.

There is no work on the bird's condition.

