Hawk lands in middle of Brooklyn intersection, snarls traffic

You know its species, not its story: the defiant hawk sits in traffic as vehicles approach it. Specialized personnel are attempting to contain the bird. Keep following the story here: https://t.co/dj22jgwmz2 #Williamsbird #CitizenAppNYC pic.twitter.com/WRJfDClZ8D — Citizen NYC (@CitizenApp_NYC) January 23, 2019

(Williamsbird, Brooklyn) Hawk on Sidewalk — A crowd is gathered around a hawk-like bird near Lorimer Street & Lee Ave. Follow here for videos and updates: https://t.co/dj22jgwmz2 #CitizenAppNYC pic.twitter.com/fAz2UNM957 — Citizen NYC (@CitizenApp_NYC) January 23, 2019

Last night, officers from the @NYPD90Pct and @NYPDSpecialops Emergency Service Unit gave this hawk some special tweet-ment when he needed rescuing at a busy Brooklyn intersection! pic.twitter.com/XGuP5R7NyG — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 24, 2019

A wayward hawk snarled traffic at an intersection in Brooklyn Wednesday night.The bird landed at the intersection of Lorimer Street and Lee Avenue in Williamsburg around 6 p.m.Cars narrowly missed the hawk as about 100 spectators gathered to catch a glimpse until police arrived.It tried to fly away but apparently could not.Officers were eventually able to wrangled the animal into a cage.Eyewitnesses say the bird was having trouble flying and likely needed medical care.There is no work on the bird's condition.----------