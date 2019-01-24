Hawk lands in middle of Brooklyn intersection, snarls traffic

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --A wayward hawk snarled traffic at an intersection in Brooklyn Wednesday night.
The bird landed at the intersection of Lorimer Street and Lee Avenue in Williamsburg around 6 p.m.
Cars narrowly missed the hawk as about 100 spectators gathered to catch a glimpse until police arrived.
You know its species, not its story: the defiant hawk sits in traffic as vehicles approach it. Specialized personnel are attempting to contain the bird. Keep following the story here: https://t.co/dj22jgwmz2 #Williamsbird #CitizenAppNYC pic.twitter.com/WRJfDClZ8D— Citizen NYC (@CitizenApp_NYC) January 23, 2019
(Williamsbird, Brooklyn) Hawk on Sidewalk — A crowd is gathered around a hawk-like bird near Lorimer Street & Lee Ave. Follow here for videos and updates: https://t.co/dj22jgwmz2 #CitizenAppNYC pic.twitter.com/fAz2UNM957— Citizen NYC (@CitizenApp_NYC) January 23, 2019
It tried to fly away but apparently could not.
Officers were eventually able to wrangled the animal into a cage.
Last night, officers from the @NYPD90Pct and @NYPDSpecialops Emergency Service Unit gave this hawk some special tweet-ment when he needed rescuing at a busy Brooklyn intersection! pic.twitter.com/XGuP5R7NyG— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 24, 2019
Eyewitnesses say the bird was having trouble flying and likely needed medical care.
There is no work on the bird's condition.
