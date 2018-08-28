Hundreds of bees swarm Times Square hot dog stand

New Yorkers are used to tourists swarming Times Square -- but not bees!Authorities responded after hundreds of bees crowded an umbrella atop a hot dog stand on 43rd and Broadway around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday.Posts on social media show police cordoning off the sidewalk near the infested food vendor.Video shows a man in protective gear vacuuming the bees off of the umbrella.How or why such a large quantity of bees swarmed that particular hot dog stand is yet to be officially determined.----------