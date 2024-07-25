3 workers stung by bees while trimming trees in Paramus

Neighbors were told to stay in their homes after incident.

PARAMUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are asking residents in Paramus to stay inside their homes after several workers were stung by bees.

It happened in the area of Howland Avenue and Village Circle just before 11 a.m. Thursday.

Three Shade Tree employees were trimming trees there when they were stung. One employee suffered severe stings while the the other two were stung moderately, police said.

The most injured employee was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Part of Howland Avenue is closed while a bee catcher works to get the situation under control.

Officials said the bee keeper believes if the bees are left alone, they will return to their nest in the tree.

