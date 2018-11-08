The Mandarin duck that has caused crowds of people from around the world to flock to Central Park has made its grand return after a brief disappearance.The duck was first spotted in the Central Park Pond at 60th Street and 5th Avenue on Oct. 10. Tourists and New Yorkers alike couldn't resist the urge to see the bird for themselves and headed to the park in search of the rare bird.After making appearances at multiple bodies of water in the area, some cried "fowl play" when the bird seemed to suddenly disappear earlier this week.The NYC Parks Department released the following statement:By Thursday afternoon, social media was abuzz with its return to its home base in the park.----------