PETS & ANIMALS

It's back: NYC's rare Mandarin duck makes grand return to Central Park

EMBED </>More Videos

Eyewitness News caught a glimpse of the rare Mandarin duck in Central Park on Thursday afternoon. (@gigi.nyc/Instagram)

CENTRAL PARK, New York (WABC) --
The Mandarin duck that has caused crowds of people from around the world to flock to Central Park has made its grand return after a brief disappearance.

The duck was first spotted in the Central Park Pond at 60th Street and 5th Avenue on Oct. 10. Tourists and New Yorkers alike couldn't resist the urge to see the bird for themselves and headed to the park in search of the rare bird.

After making appearances at multiple bodies of water in the area, some cried "fowl play" when the bird seemed to suddenly disappear earlier this week.

The NYC Parks Department released the following statement:

"While we are not tracking the Mandarin duck, we've noted that he's appeared healthy and has regularly moved between water bodies in Central Park. We don't know his exact location at this time. Almost all ducks migrate seasonally. While we're happy to have had him visit our parks, it's important to remember that at some point he may leave New York for warmer temperatures."

By Thursday afternoon, social media was abuzz with its return to its home base in the park.


----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsduckbirdscentral parktouristphotographyCentral ParkManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Donkey, emu develop special bond after owner abandons them
Group claims MTA bus depot taken over by raccoons
Officers save lost dog from running onto JFK runway
Police officers corral escaped pig on the loose in NJ
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Niece of actress Tamera Mowry among dead in Thousand Oaks shooting
Teen stabbed in chest outside NYC school, 2 in custody
Teen killed girlfriend, put body under sink, shared pics
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
LIVE COVERAGE: 12 killed in California nightclub shooting
California shooting survivor also survived Vegas shooting
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering the victims
Man fatally shot at Target store in Brooklyn
Show More
LI high school bleacher controversy takes ugly turn
Video shows person sought in 21-year-old woman's murder
Woman records mouse crawling through AMC seat cushions
69-year-old man seeks age change to 49
HUG DENIED: 'El Chapo' request for embrace shot down
More News