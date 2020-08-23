Kids break into farm, ride animals overnight, post it all on Snapchat

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6370924" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Pony Power Therapies uses the power of horse therapy to enhance the physical and emotional well-being of children and adults with special needs.

WYCKOFF, New Jersey (WABC) -- An animal farm in New Jersey is outraged after they say a group of kids broke into the farm, tried to steal from their market, and rode their donkeys.Abma's Farm posted on social media Sunday that what likely began as an act of adolescent boredom turned into illegal acts of trespassing, animal abuse, and attempted robbery.On 10 p.m. Saturday, Jimmy Abma, a fourth-generation farmer, got a Snapchat photo of a girl sitting on one of the donkeys.A member of the organization explained that the farm is a working farm and four families live there."It is NOT a playground, especially at 11 pm," said Janet DeBries Hermann. "Breaking into our farm and barnyard is not only a liability to you but more importantly to our animals. It's clear that our animals were disturbed and violated by this group of trespassers who proceeded to ride our donkeys. Our animals are very shaken and skiddish compared to their normal calm and relaxed nature, and our mini horse has signs of physical abuse."Hermann said several gates were left open and they still cannot account for all of their rabbits and ducks because some are missing.Abma also added that one of the donkeys had lipstick on it.The farm is continuing to assess the animals' physical and emotional states with the help of a veterinarian and animal control.Anyone with information is asked to call Wyckoff police at (201) 891-2121.----------