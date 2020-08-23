Pets & Animals

Kids break into farm, ride animals overnight, post it all on Snapchat

WYCKOFF, New Jersey (WABC) -- An animal farm in New Jersey is outraged after they say a group of kids broke into the farm, tried to steal from their market, and rode their donkeys.

Abma's Farm posted on social media Sunday that what likely began as an act of adolescent boredom turned into illegal acts of trespassing, animal abuse, and attempted robbery.

On 10 p.m. Saturday, Jimmy Abma, a fourth-generation farmer, got a Snapchat photo of a girl sitting on one of the donkeys.

A member of the organization explained that the farm is a working farm and four families live there.

"It is NOT a playground, especially at 11 pm," said Janet DeBries Hermann. "Breaking into our farm and barnyard is not only a liability to you but more importantly to our animals. It's clear that our animals were disturbed and violated by this group of trespassers who proceeded to ride our donkeys. Our animals are very shaken and skiddish compared to their normal calm and relaxed nature, and our mini horse has signs of physical abuse."

ALSO READ | Woman determined to find owner of parrot who flew into her NYC apartment

Hermann said several gates were left open and they still cannot account for all of their rabbits and ducks because some are missing.

Abma also added that one of the donkeys had lipstick on it.

The farm is continuing to assess the animals' physical and emotional states with the help of a veterinarian and animal control.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wyckoff police at (201) 891-2121.



ALSO READ | Pony Power Therapies uses horse therapy to enhance the lives of people with special needs
EMBED More News Videos

Pony Power Therapies uses the power of horse therapy to enhance the physical and emotional well-being of children and adults with special needs.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswyckoffbergen countyanimal abusesocial mediateenagersfarmingtrespassing
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman dressed as Lady Liberty accused of pouring paint on BLM mural
Man sought for questioning in Queens rape
2020 Vote: Biden says he'd shut down economy if scientists recommended
2020 RNC: Everything to know about GOP convention
Frightening moments for Brooklyn family when roof partially collapses
COVID News: Students test positive after attending NJ beach party
Trump announces plasma treatment authorized for COVID-19
Show More
COVID News: Connecticut residents warned of 'serious outbreak'
5 killed in NYC weekend shootings, including young mother of 3
Marco strengthens into hurricane, Laura also tracking toward Gulf coast
Black Lives Matter mural serves as powerful backdrop for wedding
Gunfire at NJ football game wounds 1; shooter sought
More TOP STORIES News