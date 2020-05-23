Pets & Animals

Kitten born with two faces in Oregon named Biscuit and Gravy

OREGON -- An Oregon family was surprised to see that their cat had given birth to a kitten with two faces.

The kitten, named Biscuit and Gravy. was born with two faces, four eyes, two noses and two mouths.

The family says the kitten can meow with one mouth, while simultaneously eating out of the other.

Unfortunately, Biscuit and Gravy won't survive for very long as a result of its birth-defect.

In the meantime, the family is giving it as much love as possible and sharing Biscuit and Gravy's story online.

