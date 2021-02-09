Pets & Animals

Maryland man reunited with dog after house explosion leads to 4 months in coma

BALTIMORE (WABC) -- A man was reunited with his beloved dog following a four-month battle in a coma.

The Maryland man and his dog, Barak, were separated when their home exploded in October.

The man was put into a medically induced coma and his dog was sent to a temporary shelter.

BARCS Animal Shelter said during the man's ambulance ride and at the hospital, he kept telling doctors and EMTs that he wanted his dog and begged that Barak be saved.

The shelter said that guaranteeing that long of a hold, even for an emergency, wasn't always possible, but due to COVID-19, its foster program had expanded which opened up enough space to help more pet owners in crisis.

When Brian Myers suffered a stroke in January and collapsed on the floor, his rescue dog Sadie was right there to help save his life.



In a Facebook statement, the shelter said that "keeping this family together was worth the resources and worth the wait."

When Barak's owner was released from the hospital, he faced a new challenge of finding somewhere to live after their house was decimated in the explosion.

The shelter promised him that no matter how long it took, Barak would be cared for.

They two best friends were finally reunited and are now living in a new home together.

It is believe Arvy may have been a stowaway on a boat and ended up in Connecticut.



----------
