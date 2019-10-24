Animal shelter pulls off 'purr-fect' rescue to save kitten along New Jersey highway

SECAUCUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- It took quick action and a "purr-fect" rescue to save a kitten that was left in the middle of a busy New Jersey highway.The Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge received an urgent call on Saturday, October 19, about a kitten that had been found tucked next to a median on Route 3 West in Secaucus, near the Meadowlands complex.The kitten, fondly named Sebastian, was found bleeding from the mouth and huddled into the divider with absolutely no safe escape from the cars speeding by.The good Samaritans who stopped to rescue the kitten immediately called the shelter, who rushed the frightened kitten to the animal hospital to determine the cause of the bleeding.They say Sebastian was clearly grateful for the rescue and was purring and kissing his saviors all the way to the hospital.Those who found Sebastian believe the kitten may have survived being tossed from a car into the river underneath the overpass but got stuck on the divider.Fortunately, Sebastian is alive thanks to the kindness of passing strangers who could not look the other way.Anyone who may have seen anything or has any further information is urged to contact adoptlove@bari.org or call 201-337-5180.The shelter is also asking people to share this story in order to help find a permanent home for Sebastian.----------