ALBANY, New York (WABC) -- New York state lawmakers announced support Monday for a bill that would ban the sale of puppies from puppy mills.
The legislation covers dogs, cats, and bunnies from unregulated breeding facilities and would ban the sale of those animals at pet stores.
The bill encourages pet stores to build relationships with rescue organizations and shelters.
The senate's Domestic Animal Welfare committee is expected to vote on the legislation.
New York lawmakers support bill banning sale of puppy mill dogs
