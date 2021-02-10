Pets & Animals

NYPD officers rescue injured hawk near busy NYC roadway

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two New York City police officers flew into action to save an injured hawk that was near a busy Manhattan roadway Tuesday morning.

The officers responded to a 911 call about a hurt bird on the southbound side of the Henry Hudson Parkway on West 95th Street around 8:30 a.m.

The eagle-eyed cops spotted the hawk and called for a cage.

The officers then wrapped the bird, that they named Lucky, in a blanket.

Lucky was taken to the wild bird fund on Columbus Avenue for treatment.

Related topics:
pets & animalsupper west sidemanhattannew york cityanimal rescuenypdrescueanimalhawkpolice
