NYPD officers rescue injured hawk near busy NYC roadway

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10315674" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It is believe Arvy may have been a stowaway on a boat and ended up in Connecticut.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10324304" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Michelle Charlesworth has more on the owner of a heroic German shepherd who was released from a New Jersey rehab facility Tuesday.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two New York City police officers flew into action to save an injured hawk that was near a busy Manhattan roadway Tuesday morning.The officers responded to a 911 call about a hurt bird on the southbound side of the Henry Hudson Parkway on West 95th Street around 8:30 a.m.The eagle-eyed cops spotted the hawk and called for a cage.The officers then wrapped the bird, that they named Lucky, in a blanket.Lucky was taken to the wild bird fund on Columbus Avenue for treatment.----------