U.S. & WORLD

DNA results are in: Animal previously believed to be wolf-dog hybrid identified

EMBED </>More Videos

A DNA test identified a mysterious animal previously thought to be a wolf-dog hybrid. (Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks|Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks via AP)

DENTON, Mont. --
An animal previously believed to be a wolf-dog hybrid is actually just a wolf, a DNA test revealed.

"The lab compared the animal's DNA with thousands of other DNA samples from wolves, coyotes and dogs. The conclusion was clear - this animal is a gray wolf from the northern Rocky Mountains," reads a press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

When the animal was shot a month ago, there was confusion about what it could be. The top theory at the time, according to a Montana FWP spokesperson, was that the animal was a cross between a wolf and a dog. In photographs released by Montana FWP, the wolf appeared to have paws, claws and teeth that were different from the average wolf.

"Confusion about the animal might be due to the condition of the animal and the photos, which seemed to show short legs and big ears. Inspection of the animal at the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wildlife health lab in Bozeman revealed a relatively normal looking, dark brown wolf," the press release reads.

Any abnormalities in the wolf's appearance are likely shared by family members, according to experts.

"Within species there can be variability that's not surprising at all," said Dr. Mary Curtis, a geneticist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The wolf was a female who had not had pups. She was estimated to be 2-3 years old.

The landowner who shot the wolf reported its death as required by law, according to ABC affiliate KTMF-TV. Warden Zach Norris told the Associated Press that the killing was lawful because the animal was within the vicinity of livestock, domestic dogs and children.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalswild animalsbizarreu.s. & worldMontana
Related
Odd animal shot in Montana could be a wolf-dog hybrid
U.S. & WORLD
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Version of Alexa skirts some sensitive kid questions
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
More u.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
Bruno the fat cat finds fur-ever home
Multiple people may have sexually molested pony in barn
2 children bitten by rats inside their apartment in the Bronx
Kitten rescued from car in NY after likely traveling from PA
Woman recounts attack by bear in kitchen of her home
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News