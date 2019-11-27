Pets & Animals

Officers rescue stray cat on scaffolding between levels of GWB

FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Officers came to the rescue of a stray cat that found itself in a predicament on the George Washington Bridge.

Contractors noticed the ginger cat on the bridge Monday around 10:30 a.m.

Port Authority Police Officer Brian Gleason of the GWB Command and two PAPD Emergency Service Unit officers found the cat on the scaffolding between the upper and lower level of the bridge.

They went to the upper level of the bridge and used a snare to capture the cat and put it in a crate.

The cat appeared to be malnourished and was given food and water back at the command center.

Officer Gleason dropped the cat off at the Bergen County Animal Shelter where it will be further examined and eventually put up for adoption.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfort leebergen countyanimal rescuecatsport authoritygeorge washington bridge
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
10-year-old boy, 2 teens among 5 shot on Bronx street
Cyclist 'doored,' then gets summons while lying on NYC street
Sneak Peek: Look inside the first new Toys 'R' Us in NJ
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Everything you need to know
Firefighter hurt while battling NJ fire, large home gutted
Brooklyn man charged with providing material support to ISIS
CT teen back on the ice after life-saving transplant from brother
Show More
Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons inflated, but will they fly?
Whipping winds for Thanksgiving
Oldest woman in US, Harlem resident Alelia Murphy, dies at 114
Reassigned coach calls for end to protests; new allegation surfaces
Wag dog walker arrested after allegedly stealing from client's home
More TOP STORIES News