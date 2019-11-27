Officers rescue stray cat on scaffolding between levels of GWB

FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Officers came to the rescue of a stray cat that found itself in a predicament on the George Washington Bridge.Contractors noticed the ginger cat on the bridge Monday around 10:30 a.m.Port Authority Police Officer Brian Gleason of the GWB Command and two PAPD Emergency Service Unit officers found the cat on the scaffolding between the upper and lower level of the bridge.They went to the upper level of the bridge and used a snare to capture the cat and put it in a crate.The cat appeared to be malnourished and was given food and water back at the command center.Officer Gleason dropped the cat off at the Bergen County Animal Shelter where it will be further examined and eventually put up for adoption.----------