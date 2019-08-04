wild animals

Selfie time! Orca whales stop to take pictures with fisherman in Southern California

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. -- A fishing trip in Southern California turned into the photoshoot of a lifetime thanks to a pair of camera-ready orcas.

Ryan Lawler spotted the two killer whales in North San Diego County last week.

RELATED: Deep Blue, one of the biggest great white sharks ever filmed, 'was way bigger than any shark I'd expect,' diver says

Lawler says they swam right up to his boat, ready for a photo op.

The photogenic friends certainly weren't shy as they posed and smiled perfectly for several pictures.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswhalewild animalsboatingphotoscute animalsfun stufffishingselfie
WILD ANIMALS
Jogger films scary encounter with bear in Canada
Meet Deep Blue, one of the biggest great white sharks ever filmed
3 baby bobcats spotted playing on backyard wall of Arizona home
Great white shark leaps from water to snatch fish: VIDEO
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 28 injured
Connor Stephen Betts ID'd as Dayton suspected shooter
Aide: Sen Mitch McConnell trips, breaks shoulder in Kentucky
20 dead, dozens injured in mass shooting at El Paso Walmart
AccuWeather: Sunshine mixing with clouds
Suspect arrested in murders of man, nanny at New Jersey home
23-year-old man killed when car crashes into tree in Queens
Show More
11 teens hospitalized with lung damage linked to vaping
Dog found tied to railroad tracks rescued
Video released of suspect in NYC subway stabbing
NJ massage therapist charged with sexually assaulting customer
Police looking for 3 men involved in a shootout in the Bronx
More TOP STORIES News