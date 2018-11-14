PETS & ANIMALS

Police: Man dresses as woman, buys puppy with stolen credit card

(Photo courtesy Largo Police Department)

Eyewitness News
LARGO, Florida (WABC) --
Police in Florida say a man disguised himself as a woman and fraudulently purchased a puppy from a pet store.

According to police, Bryant Farfan used a stolen credit card and stolen Florida driver's license to buy a fawn-colored French Bulldog valued at several thousand dollars from a store in Largo.

Farfan falsified adoption records and misled store employees regarding the dog's future home, investigators said.

Police are advising anyone who purchased a French Bulldog from Farfan to contact police and the store to determine whether it was the stolen dog.

Police and store employees are concerned for the puppy's welfare.

