Police: Man dresses as woman, buys puppy with stolen credit card

Police in Florida say a man disguised himself as a woman and fraudulently purchased a puppy from a pet store.According to police, Bryant Farfan used a stolen credit card and stolen Florida driver's license to buy a fawn-colored French Bulldog valued at several thousand dollars from a store in Largo.Farfan falsified adoption records and misled store employees regarding the dog's future home, investigators said.Police are advising anyone who purchased a French Bulldog from Farfan to contact police and the store to determine whether it was the stolen dog.Police and store employees are concerned for the puppy's welfare.----------