Police officers rescue kitten trapped in storm drain on Long Island

(Suffolk County Police photos)

LINDENHURST, Long Island (WABC) -- Police officers on Long Island came to the rescue of a kitten trapped in a storm drain Sunday morning.

Suffolk County officers responded to a 911 call at Wellwood Avenue and Berry Street in Lindenhurst at about 11:15 a.m.

They discovered the kitten was in a pipe between two drains located on opposing corners.

They requested assistance, and Emergency Service Section Officers Michael Casper and David Katzen arrived on the scene.

The two climbed into the drains and with a leaf blower provided by a nearby resident, they coaxed the kitten toward Officer Casper who was able to remove it safely from the drain.

A Good Samaritan transported the kitten to a veterinarian's office for evaluation.

