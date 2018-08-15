PETS & ANIMALS

Police searching for driver who intentionally ran over tortoise in Florida

Eyewitness News
DUNEDIN, Florida (WABC) --
A search is on in Florida for a heartless driver who deliberately ran over a turtle that is on the endangered species list.

It happened Saturday in Dunedin, on the Gulf Coast. A driver stopped as the Gopher Tortoise was crossing a road outside an elementary school.

The driver then intentionally ran over the tortoise, which is a protected animal under state law.

Vets tried to save the tortoise but its shell was crushed and its internal organs were badly injured.

Police are looking for a light colored possibly newer model Acura TSX possibly light blue or silver in color, equipped with a sunroof and 5 spoke wheels.

(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
