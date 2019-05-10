Pets & Animals

Puppy found beaten, burned in Coachella dumpster

By ABC7.com staff
COACHELLA, California -- A puppy is being treated in intensive care after she was found in a Coachella dumpster in a plastic bag with her tail cut off and part of her skin burned off.

The incident comes only weeks after a similar one in which seven puppies were rescued after they were found in a Coachella dumpster.

In this latest incident, someone rummaging through trash on the afternoon of May 5 at a shopping center at 49849 Harrison Street heard the puppy crying.

The person found the puppy in a plastic Walmart bag with serious injuries, and the owner of a local jewelry store brought the puppy to emergency care.
Hope is a puppy who was found beaten and burned in a Coachella dumpster on May 5, 2019.

Hope is a puppy who was found beaten and burned in a Coachella dumpster on May 5, 2019.


Animal rescue officials say the puppy, later named Hope, had part of her tail cut off and cannot walk after she was beaten.

She was also burned with a caustic substance or a metal object like an iron.

Hope is only a few weeks old.

The Animal Hope & Wellness Foundation is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the person responsible for injuring and abandoning Hope.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help with Hope's medical treatment.

In that earlier, unrelated Coachella case, one of the puppies later died and the others have since been recovering.

Authorities arrested Deborah Culwell and charged her with animal cruelty. They also rescued 38 other dogs from her home.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscaliforniapetanimal abuseabusedogu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Official says 3 dead, 12 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News