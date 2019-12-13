Pets & Animals

Search for driver who threw puppy out of moving SUV in Riverhead

By Eyewitness News
RIVERHEAD, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Police in Suffolk County are searching for the person who threw a puppy out of a moving car.

It happened on Wednesday, December 11th at 7 a.m.on Route 25 near Calverton Cemetery in Riverhead.

The dark colored SUV was observed heading eastbound. A witness said they saw a person throw and 8-week-old pit bull mix out of the moving vehicle.

The first three letters on the license plate are TZR.

The puppy was rushed to an animal hospital in Riverhead for treatment.

If you recognize the dog or have any information on the vehicle or driver, contact the Suffolk County SPCA at 631-372-7722.

They are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

