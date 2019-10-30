Pets & Animals

Dog struck by car in upstate NY rides inside bumper for miles

In this Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 photo provided by the Rotterdam, N.Y., Police, Coco, a Shiba inu, is trapped inside the bumper of a car.

ROTTERDAM, New York -- A dog hit by a car in upstate New York rode for 45 minutes wedged between the broken bumper and the grille before the driver realized she was carrying an injured passenger.

Coco the shiba inu was being treated for a fractured elbow after being struck Monday morning in Albany.

Rotterdam Police Lt. Jeffrey Collins says the driver knew she hit something and noticed the car's damage but didn't see the dog at first. She drove about 15 miles (25 kilometers) to Rotterdam before hearing noises and stopping to recheck her car's front end.

She called 911 after she saw the dog gazing from below the license plate.

A Schenectady veterinary clinic worker told WNYT-TV that 16-pound (7-kilogram) Coco "fit perfectly" in the space behind the bumper and was lucky to be alive.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsupstate new yorkpetsdog
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Doctor accused of prescribing opioids out of car on Long Island
Man dies in Connecticut police custody on 23rd birthday
Halloween forecast: Risk of isolated severe storms
Peter Luger responds to NY Times' zero-star review
NYC lawmakers pass bill banning sale of foie gras
Pilot in crashed plane was cardiologist on way to lecture in NYC
5th Ave opening more room for pedestrians this holiday season
Show More
Twitter bans all political advertisements
Transit workers rally at MTA headquarters to demand new contract
Actor John Witherspoon, who played dad in 'Friday,' dies at 77
Police search for sex offender dad who took sons 3 weeks ago
Doctor hired by family: Epstein injuries seem like homicide
More TOP STORIES News