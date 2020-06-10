Search for man and woman accused of taking dog from Brooklyn lobby

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for two people who ran off with a dog in Brooklyn.Investigators say the man and woman grabbed the King Charles Spaniel and fled.It happened inside the lobby of a building on Ocean Parkway in Gravesend at around 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3.Anyone with information in regard to the identities of any of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------