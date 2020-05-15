Coronavirus News: Six Flags Safari park will return with drive-through experience

Six Flags' Safari park is going back to a 'self-drive-through' experience.
That's how people used to view the animals from 1974 to 2012. But beginning in 2013, guests were loaded into shuttles and toured the park with a guide.
The return to the old way will allow visitors to view 1,200 exotic animals from the safety of their own vehicle.
Guests will have to book a reservation online for the experience.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
New York state
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Coronavirus cases by NJ county