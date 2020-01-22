feel good

Terminally ill dog fulfills bucket list, becomes police K-9 for a day

PASCO, Wash. -- Police in Pasco, Washington, helped a terminally ill dog named Eddie fulfill some bucket list activities, including becoming an honorary police K-9.

Eddie has an inoperable tumor and 6 to 12 months to live, according to the Pasco Police. But the good boy was all smiles as he visited area businesses alongside Officer Taylor and Detective Lee on on Monday, January 20.



After being sworn in, Eddie's mission for the day was to visit stores in the Pasco and Richland areas and pick up items donated to benefit Mikey's Chance Canine Rescue, police said.

During his big day out Eddie got to wear a police jacket, play in a pool filled with toys, and was even interviewed at local station KNDU.



Mikey's Chance Canine Rescue is taking care of Eddie in his final months and has found a foster family to ease him through his hospice care, police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswashingtontumorterminal illnessk 9u.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
6-year-old hero: NJ girl saves family from devastating home fire
Skate Like A Girl is breaking gender barriers in skateboarding
Cop becomes a disabled man's hero after recovering lost items
Single mom teaches daughter with cerebral palsy to walk
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Derek Jeter elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
1st Coronavirus US case confirmed by CDC
Trump impeachment trial: McConnell abruptly backs off proposed rules
Mom arrested after admitting to killing her 3 kids, police say
4-alarm fire tears through NJ florist, spreads to other stores
Nassau County forms coalition to advocate for bail reform changes
Flavored vaping sales banned in NJ
Show More
Man arrested for allegedly groping boy, girl at LI mall
Ozzy Osbourne opens up about battle with Parkinson's
Amid protest, NYC holds hearing on homeless in subway system
7 On Your Side: Historic NY Christmas tree again on chopping block
11-year-old girl dead in Brooklyn house fire
More TOP STORIES News