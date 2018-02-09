ANIMALS

Thirsty koala accepts water from humans during scorching heat wave

Video shows a thirsty koala accepting a bucket of water from kind humans during a scorching heat wave in Australia on February 7.

Video shows a thirsty koala accepting a bucket of water from kind humans during a scorching heat wave in Australia on February 7.
The koala was very thirsty as it drank the water for 20 minutes without stopping while people gently poured water on on its back to cool it down.
A journalist nearby said, "at no time did it seem scared or concerned by the attention.
