Pets & Animals

President Trump to sign animal cruelty bill into law, making it a federal felony

Animal cruelty will officially become a federal felony when President Trump signs the bill into law Monday afternoon.

Earlier this month, the Senate unanimously passed The Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act after it was approved by the House in late October.

"Passing this legislation is a major victory in the effort to stop animal cruelty and make our communities safer," said Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., who sponsored the bill in the Senate along with Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. "Evidence shows that the deranged individuals who harm animals often move on to committing acts of violence against people. It is appropriate that the federal government have strong animal cruelty laws and penalties."

The new legislation will make it a federal crime for "any person to intentionally engage in animal crushing if the animals or animal crushing is in, substantially affects, or uses a means or facility of, interstate or foreign commerce," according to a fact sheet of the bill.

Those convicted will face federal felony charges, fines and up to seven years in prison.

After Senate approval, the bill was sent to the president's desk for signature. Trump is expected to sign the bill at 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to Trump's schedule released by the White House.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimal crueltyanimals in perilanimal abusehouse of representativessenateanimal newsu.s. & worldanimal rightspresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man slashed, possibly with machete, outside NYC laundromat
Body found in Ala. confirmed as missing Fla. girl
NY Gov. Cuomo, National Grid reach deal on gas moratorium
Teen with jaw fused shut readies for 1st normal Thanksgiving
Brooklyn teen seriously hurt in slashing near school
Strong winds could disrupt Thanksgiving parade, holiday plans
Rehearsals begin as wind threatens Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Show More
Remains found believed to be UFC fighters' stepdaughter; 2nd man arrested
Former NYC Mayor Bloomberg kicks off presidential campaign
'Picked the wrong house' Female bodybuilder, 82, fights intruder
LI woman arrested for DWI after passenger jumps from car
Dire situation for koalas as bushfires ravage Australia
More TOP STORIES News