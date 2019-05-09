Pets & Animals

Video: Giant black bears fight in front of man's New Jersey home

EMBED <>More Videos

A man caught two giant black bears fighting in front of his home in New Jersey, and he recorded the encounter in a video that is going viral.

Corey Bale posted the video with the simple caption, "So this just happened."

The bears wrestled on his lawn, swatting and biting at each other, outside his Frankford Township home in Sussex County.

The fight continued for about a minute before the animals ran off.

State wildlife officials warn the public against interacting with bears and other wild animals.

