Warning in Westchester after 3 people attacked by fox

Aggressive Fox Alert! Westchester Health Dept warning Yorktown Heights of a potentially rabid fox. So far 3 people have been bit. @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/HIy8u0Rmsy — Lucy Yang (@LucyYang7) July 24, 2018

Residents in Westchester County are being warned to be on the alert after a fox attacked three people in separate incidents.Authorities are now searching for the aggressive fox that is believed to be rabid.A 56-year-old man out jogging was bitten early Saturday morning on Lee Boulevard in Yorktown Heights. The second and third victims, who live in the same area, were attacked in their backyards.All three were getting preventive medical treatment for rabies.The county health department used robocalls Monday to notify nearby residents.Residents are being advised to keep trash well sealed and to watch their children and pets, especially if they're playing outdoors. And to call for help if they see any aggressive wild animals.Unusual behavior may be the first sign of rabies in an animal, the health department said. A rabid animal may become either abnormally aggressive or unusually tame. It may lose fear of people and become excited and irritable, or, conversely appear particularly passive and lethargic. Staggering and frothing at the mouth are sometimes noted.----------