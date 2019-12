Reward offered to find the person who threw this puppy from a moving vehicle

RIVERHEAD, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Authorities are offering a $3,000 reward to find the person who threw an 8-week-old pitbull mix out of the moving vehicle on Long Island.It happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday on Route 25 near Calverton Cemetery in Riverhead.Authorities say the dark-colored SUV was observed heading eastbound when a witness reported seeing an 8-week-old pit bull mix being thrown out of the moving vehicle.The first three letters on the license plate are TZR.The puppy was rushed to an animal hospital in Riverhead for treatment.If you recognize the dog or have any information on the vehicle or driver, contact the Suffolk County SPCA at 631-372-7722.----------