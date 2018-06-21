PETS & ANIMALS

California woman adopts 29-pound cat named Chubbs

EMBED </>More Videos

Discovered roaming the streets of Altadena last week, the 29-pound Himalayan cat nicknamed "Chubbs" has found a new home.

By
PASADENA, California --
A very large cat from Los Angeles County that became somewhat of an Internet rock star has found a new home.

Discovered roaming the streets of Altadena last week, the 29-pound Himalayan mix nicknamed "Chubbs" garnered interest far and wide -- well, mostly wide -- after the Pasadena Humane Society put him up for adoption.

"Something about his weight and his size has stimulated the whole world to contact us and give him well wishes and to really fall in love," said Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA President Julie Bank said.

But nobody fell deeper in love with Chubbs than Monrovia's Yvette Viola, who lost her 23-pound cat Mushu back in March after adopting it from the Pasadena Humane Society 14 years ago.

"I didn't want to adopt a cat at all because I was letting myself grieve but then this guy came on TV," Viola said.

Viola filled out an application to adopt Chubbs last Thursday, and the rest was history.

Chubbs has since dropped two pounds after going on a diet, but his popularity is now helping other animals at the Pasadena Humane Society find new homes as well.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscatsanimal newsshelteranimalsSPCAu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Portly 29-pound cat, Chubbs, to be put up for adoption in Pasadena
Pasadena Humane Society looking for owner of 29-pound cat
PETS & ANIMALS
Bruno the fat cat finds fur-ever home
Multiple people may have sexually molested pony in barn
2 children bitten by rats inside their apartment in the Bronx
Kitten rescued from car in NY after likely traveling from PA
Woman recounts attack by bear in kitchen of her home
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News