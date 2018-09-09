SEPTEMBER 11TH

PHOTOS: 9/11 Tribute in Light through the years

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">The Tribute in Light, as seen from across the Hudson River, on the 16th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in Jersey City (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)</span></div>
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The annual beams of light that mark the rough footprints of where the twin towers once stood will once again illuminate the New York City skyline.

The Tribute in Light is a visual memorial to those who died on September 11, 2001, and is turned on for every anniversary. The lights go on at sunset on September 11 and go off at dawn on September 12.

The beams, coming from 88 searchlights south of the World Trade Center site, were first put in place six months after the attack and are now a yearly tradition.

At full power, the lights can be seen for many miles, depending on the weather.

Check out pictures of the tribute through the years.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
september 11september 11thworld trade centerterrorismNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
9/11 Anniversary: Complete Coverage
SEPTEMBER 11TH
Healing Ink Project covers 9/11 scars with works of art
Firefighter-turned-filmmaker recount's career journey after 9/11
Eyewitness News day-of-air coverage from 09/11/01
Kemberly Richardson reflects on the anniversary of 9/11
Bill Ritter reflects on the 17th anniversary of 9/11
More september 11th
Top Stories
Florence regains hurricane status, threatens East Coast
Florence Prep: East Coast braces as storm strengthens
Serena Williams fined $17,000 for U.S. Open code violations
Man charged in fatal stabbing of teenage girl in Long Branch
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in East Harlem
Football fans line up to place their bets as NFL season kicks off
Swimsuits gone, but controversy continues at Miss America competition
New 'Tower of Voices' added to Flight 93 Memorial
Show More
Cuomo Bridge opening delayed due to unstable piece of old bridge
Mayor de Blasio won't endorse Cuomo or Nixon in governor race
VIDEO: Cardi B, Nicki Minaj get into fight
Obama urges voters to step up or 'things can get worse'
Young boy suffers head injuries after falling out Bronx window
More News