New York City's largest rooftop park opens at Pier 57

By Eyewitness News
NYC's largest rooftop park opens at Pier 57

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- New York City's largest rooftop park opens at Pier 57 on Monday.

The 80,000-square-foot park is located at Manhattan's Pier 57 on the Hudson River across from West 15th Street.

The pier is also home to Google.

A new food hall will open there in the fall.

Mayor Eric Adams will attend Monday's opening ceremony.

The opening ceremony is one of Adam's first public events after coming out of quarantine.

Animal rescue advocates are warning people to think twice about gifting a real-life bunny for Easter this year.



